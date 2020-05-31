Police still trying to apprehend subject in SWAT standoff

Photo: Hawker Vanguard
Justine Lopez
Updated: May 31, 2020 01:19 PM
Created: May 31, 2020 11:16 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD officers are dealing with an active shooter situation at the Sun Village Apartments near 801 Locust northeast.
An APD spokesperson said the subject was using a high-powered rifle. Four people were shot at, but no one has been reported injured.
Police believe the suspect is still inside the apartment. A SWAT team is currently working to apprehend the subject.
I-25 southbound was temporarily closed due to the situation, but has since reopened.
People are advised to avoid the area.
