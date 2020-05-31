Police still trying to apprehend subject in SWAT standoff | KOB 4
Justine Lopez
Updated: May 31, 2020 01:19 PM
Created: May 31, 2020 11:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD officers are dealing with an active shooter situation at the Sun Village Apartments near 801 Locust northeast.

An APD spokesperson said the subject was using a high-powered rifle. Four people were shot at, but no one has been reported injured.

Police believe the suspect is still inside the apartment. A SWAT team is currently working to apprehend the subject.

I-25 southbound was temporarily closed due to the situation, but has since reopened.

People are advised to avoid the area.

Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


