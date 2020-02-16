Police: Fatal motorcycle accident near Central and Sunset

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist Sunday evening.
The accident took place in the area of Central Ave. and Sunset.
Police have initiated a full motors call out.
Drivers should avoid the area until the police investigation has concluded.
