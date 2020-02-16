Police: Fatal motorcycle accident near Central and Sunset | KOB 4
Police: Fatal motorcycle accident near Central and Sunset

Justine Lopez
Updated: February 16, 2020 10:25 PM
Created: February 16, 2020 10:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist Sunday evening.

The accident took place in the area of Central Ave. and Sunset. 

Police have initiated a full motors call out.

Drivers should avoid the area until the police investigation has concluded.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


