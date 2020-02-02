Police file battery complaint against New Mexico's Caldwell

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A misdemeanor criminal complaint filed by Albuquerque police accuses suspended New Mexico basketball player J.J. Caldwell of battery against a household member involving a December encounter with his ex-girlfriend.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that police filed the complaint on Jan. 24, after the ex-girlfriend reported Dec. 16 that Caldwell two days earlier struck her and put his hands around her neck at his apartment.