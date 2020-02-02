Police file battery complaint against New Mexico's Caldwell | KOB 4
Police file battery complaint against New Mexico's Caldwell

Police file battery complaint against New Mexico's Caldwell

The Associated Press
Created: February 02, 2020 11:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A misdemeanor criminal complaint filed by Albuquerque police accuses suspended New Mexico basketball player J.J. Caldwell of battery against a household member involving a December encounter with his ex-girlfriend.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that police filed the complaint on Jan. 24, after the ex-girlfriend reported Dec. 16 that Caldwell two days earlier struck her and put his hands around her neck at his apartment.

Caldwell attorney Paul Kennedy says the filing of the complaint was questionable because prosecutors still had the matter under review. Kennedy and another attorney represent Caldwell in the criminal matter and in a civil rights lawsuit in which Caldwell alleges the university and others are violating his civil rights.
    


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

