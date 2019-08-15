Police find gun inside truck connected to missing Marine investigation

Belen police arrested Jeannie Willard and Francisco Gomez last Friday. Police said the two were using Gurule's credit card shortly after police found Gurule's car torched out on the mesa.

Court documents show Gomez said he found Gurule's wallet on the side of the road.

But Gurule's mom said she also saw her son's tools in the back of their truck.

Belen police issued a search warrant for the truck and found more than just a set of tools. Police had found ammunition on Gomez, and when they searched the truck – they found a .22 caliber pistol.

The search warrant shows police were looking for "extra ammo or spent casings from shooting a firearm in preparation of the crime."

"They have to know something," Miller said. "And I think eventually that someone is going to start talking."

The search warrant also shows Willard saying Gomez stole property to fuel his drug habit, but it's Willard who faces additional drug charges after police said she was caught smuggling meth into jail.

As far as Gurule's case – he is still missing and the family will hold another search party this Saturday. It will be at 9:30 a.m. at Jose Gallegos Park.