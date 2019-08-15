Police find gun inside truck connected to missing Marine investigation | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police find gun inside truck connected to missing Marine investigation

Ryan Laughlin
August 15, 2019 06:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's been almost 20 days of searching for Matthew Gurule. He was last seen leaving Isleta Casino on July 27. 

Advertisement

The search of the Rio Grande – near where his cell phone last pinged –  didn't turn up any clues. 

"I hope we find Matthew sooner than later," said Gurule's mom, Sandra Miller. 

Belen police arrested Jeannie Willard and Francisco Gomez last Friday. Police said the two were using Gurule's credit card shortly after police found Gurule's car torched out on the mesa

Court documents show Gomez said he found Gurule's wallet on the side of the road.

But Gurule's mom said she also saw her son's tools in the back of their truck. 

Belen police issued a search warrant for the truck and found more than just a set of tools. Police had found ammunition on Gomez, and when they searched the truck – they found a .22 caliber pistol. 

The search warrant shows police were looking for "extra ammo or spent casings from shooting a firearm in preparation of the crime."

"They have to know something," Miller said. "And I think eventually that someone is going to start talking." 

The search warrant also shows Willard saying Gomez stole property to fuel his drug habit, but it's Willard who faces additional drug charges after police said she was caught smuggling meth into jail. 

As far as Gurule's case – he is still missing and the family will hold another search party this Saturday. It will be at 9:30 a.m. at Jose Gallegos Park.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: August 15, 2019 06:46 PM
Created: August 15, 2019 04:33 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police need assistance finding mother, 2 children
Police need assistance finding mother, 2 children
NM woman sentenced in connection to death of 18-month-old son
NM woman sentenced in connection to death of 18-month-old son
Downtown hotel to be restored
Downtown hotel to be restored
Video: Man rescues dog from hot car in NE Albuquerque
Video: Man rescues dog from hot car in NE Albuquerque
Police find gun inside truck connected to missing Marine investigation
Police find gun inside truck connected to missing Marine investigation
Advertisement




Lawsuit accuses APS teacher of injuring student with disabilities
Lawsuit accuses APS teacher of injuring student with disabilities
3D printing manufacturer announces $42M ABQ investment
3D printing manufacturer announces $42M ABQ investment
Couple finds eternal love at Meow Wolf's House of Eternal Return
Couple finds eternal love at Meow Wolf's House of Eternal Return
Thieves use stolen car to tow another stolen car
Thieves use stolen car to tow another stolen car
Downtown hotel to be restored
Downtown hotel to be restored