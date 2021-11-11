Albuquerque police find man outside substation with stab wound | KOB 4
Albuquerque police find man outside substation with stab wound

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 11, 2021 07:38 PM
Created: November 11, 2021 07:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police reportedly found a man in front of their Northwest Substation with a stab wound Thursday evening.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital for surgery.

Officers are investigating where the stabbing took place and how he arrived at the substation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


