Police find woman who was reported missing by husband | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
October 15, 2019 02:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department announced Tuesday that officers located Jennifer Herbert-Rodriguez.

Police would not go into detail about the disappearance, only saying Herbert-Rodriguez was located alive at a local park.

She was originally reported missing by her husband last week. He said she walked out of their northeast Albuquerque home.

KOB Web Staff


Updated: October 15, 2019 02:41 PM
Created: October 15, 2019 02:25 PM

