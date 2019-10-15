Police find woman who was reported missing by husband
October 15, 2019 02:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department announced Tuesday that officers located Jennifer Herbert-Rodriguez.
Police would not go into detail about the disappearance, only saying Herbert-Rodriguez was located alive at a local park.
She was originally reported missing by her husband last week. He said she walked out of their northeast Albuquerque home.
