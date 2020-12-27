Police: Gas station fight leaves 1 dead in northeast Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Created: December 27, 2020 11:02 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD is investigating an overnight homicide that occurred near the Maverick gas station on Jefferson and I-25.
Officers were originally dispatched to a fight in progress.
When officers arrived they discovered one male subject with severe trauma. The victim died from his injuries.
A homicide callout has been initiated.
APD will release additional details when they become available.
