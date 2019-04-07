Police have found at least 8 bodies in past week

Also on Thursday, court documents show Raymond Aragon was upset after he lost a fight at a taco truck. Police say his friend Angelo Vigil later drove Aragon to the victim's house where he shot and killed the man with a rifle.

On Friday Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies said they found a body with signs of trauma. They are investigating the case as a homicide.

Later on Friday, a chase for a stolen car ended with Albuquerque police shooting Pedro Escalante after they say he pointed a gun at them. He is still alive and facing charges.

On Saturday two bodies were found inside a home in the University area. APD is still investigating.

Also on Saturday, a body was found in northeast Albuquerque, with APD investigating that case as well.

On Sunday another body was found by BCSO and neighbors there say gunshots are not uncommon where they live. The body was found just blocks away from the murder investigation on Friday.

"There's a lot of drugs in this area and we think, maybe, something might be drug-related," said neighbor Gibo Gonzalez. "And we've heard of some incidents that were drug-related in this area."

Law enforcement has said most of these incidents are the result of gun violence.