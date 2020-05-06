Police identify 15-year-old girl as shooting victim

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police say 15-year-old Angelique Anderson was shot and killed in northeast Albuquerque Saturday night.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said police received multiple calls about a fight involving several people at Hawthorne Elementary Park and shots had been fired. When officers arrived, Angelique was found with a gunshot wound a short distance away from the park. She did not survive her injuries.
"She always had a smile and gave a smile," Angelique's oldest sister wrote on a GoFundMe page created for her memorial services. "She had a pure heart, always putting everyone before herself."
Police say no suspects have been identified at this time. If you have any information about the case, call 242-COPS.
