Police identify man fatally shot by security guard at Albertsons
Christina Rodriguez
June 19, 2019 03:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the man who rammed his vehicle into an Albertsons last week before he was shot and killed by a security guard.
APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos confirmed it was 40-year-old John Castillo who had rammed the storefront in an attempt to help a woman escape. The woman had already been detained for shoplifting.
Police said an altercation ensued between the man and the security guard before the security guard opened fire. The man was taken to UNM Hospital where he died.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 19, 2019 03:31 PM
Created: June 19, 2019 03:14 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved