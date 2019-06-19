Police identify man fatally shot by security guard at Albertsons | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police identify man fatally shot by security guard at Albertsons

Police identify man fatally shot by security guard at Albertsons

Christina Rodriguez
June 19, 2019 03:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the man who rammed his vehicle into an Albertsons last week before he was shot and killed by a security guard.

Advertisement

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos confirmed it was 40-year-old John Castillo who had rammed the storefront in an attempt to help a woman escape. The woman had already been detained for shoplifting. 

Police said an altercation ensued between the man and the security guard before the security guard opened fire. The man was taken to UNM Hospital where he died. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 19, 2019 03:31 PM
Created: June 19, 2019 03:14 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police identify man fatally shot by security guard at Albertsons
Police identify man fatally shot by security guard at Albertsons
Man's death investigated as homicide in Valencia County
Man's death investigated as homicide in Valencia County
Authorities raid Albuquerque motel linked to several overdose deaths
Authorities raid Albuquerque motel linked to several overdose deaths
At 103, 'Hurricane' Hawkins takes titles at US Senior Games
At 103, 'Hurricane' Hawkins takes titles at US Senior Games
Casting company looking to hire thousands in NM for background roles
Casting company looking to hire thousands in NM for background roles
Advertisement




Man's death investigated as homicide in Valencia County
Man's death investigated as homicide in Valencia County
Police identify man fatally shot by security guard at Albertsons
Police identify man fatally shot by security guard at Albertsons
Joy Harjo becomes first Native American named U.S. Poet Laureate
Joy Harjo becomes first Native American named U.S. Poet Laureate
Senate panel focuses on missing, murdered indigenous women
Senate panel focuses on missing, murdered indigenous women
Gov. Lujan Grisham names secretary of corrections
Gov. Lujan Grisham names secretary of corrections