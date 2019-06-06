Police identify man killed in deadly overnight shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have identified a man who died shortly after being found shot in a parking lot.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the area of University and I-40 and found 40-year-old Bobby Cook with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Information on a suspect has not yet been released.
