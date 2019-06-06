Police identify man killed in deadly overnight shooting | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police identify man killed in deadly overnight shooting

Police identify man killed in deadly overnight shooting

Christina Rodriguez
June 06, 2019 07:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have identified a man who died shortly after being found shot in a parking lot

Advertisement

Officers responded to a shooting call in the area of University and I-40 and found 40-year-old Bobby Cook with a gunshot wound to his chest. 

Information on a suspect has not yet been released. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Created: June 06, 2019 07:10 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM woman, girlfriend accused of abusing 4-year-old boy
NM woman, girlfriend accused of abusing 4-year-old boy
Police investigating rainbow crosswalk vandalism as possible hate crime
Police investigating rainbow crosswalk vandalism as possible hate crime
New rainbow crosswalk in Albuquerque defaced by motorcyclists
Video provided by Caitlin Cano
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Arrest warrant issued for woman in connection with police shooting SE Albuquerque
Arrest warrant issued for woman in connection with police shooting SE Albuquerque
Advertisement




Police investigating rainbow crosswalk vandalism as possible hate crime
Police investigating rainbow crosswalk vandalism as possible hate crime
NM woman, girlfriend accused of abusing 4-year-old boy
NM woman, girlfriend accused of abusing 4-year-old boy
Veteran Roswell firefighters were critically injured in explosion
Veteran Roswell firefighters were critically injured in explosion
Police identify man killed in deadly overnight shooting
Police identify man killed in deadly overnight shooting
Hearing for Torrance County judge moved to district court
Hearing for Torrance County judge moved to district court