Police identify man killed outside a 7-Eleven in SE Albuquerque
Christina Rodriguez
July 20, 2019 06:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police said 53-year-old Jack Kyselka was stabbed to death early Friday morning near San Mateo and Kathryn.
Police were called to the 7-Eleven around 4:30 a.m. in response to a man who was outside of the business, bleeding from the stomach area. Kyselka died as a result of the injury.
This is an ongoing investigation. Police are working to gather surveillance video from the area.
One business owner said the area is dangerous and has been forgotten about by politicians and police.
"We need some help out here, quit paying attention to your pet projects downtown," said John Campbell, who owns a salon in the area.
He said they were broken into just last week.
