Police identify NE Albuquerque homicide victim

February 07, 2019 10:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the victim from a homicide Feb. 4 at the Chateau Apartments on Osuna near San Pedro.

The victim was identified as Christian Reid, who was a firefighter with the Santa Fe Fire Department.

Reid was the Lead Sawyer on the Atalaya Wildland Fire Hand Crew. 

Police say that it was a domestic dispute. No arrests have been made.

