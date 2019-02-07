Police identify NE Albuquerque homicide victim
Christina Rodriguez
February 07, 2019 10:46 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the victim from a homicide Feb. 4 at the Chateau Apartments on Osuna near San Pedro.
The victim was identified as Christian Reid, who was a firefighter with the Santa Fe Fire Department.
Reid was the Lead Sawyer on the Atalaya Wildland Fire Hand Crew.
Police say that it was a domestic dispute. No arrests have been made.
