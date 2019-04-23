Police identify postal carrier who was shot, killed in SW Albuquerque

The woman said the mail carrier sprayed Zamora with mace. After Zamora went back inside the house, the woman said he returned and shot Hernandez.

Zamora evaded arrest Monday night. Police believed he was inside the house on the 700 block of Terracotta. However, an hours-long standoff turned up nothing.

In a statement, the United States Postal Service offered its condolences to the family of the mail carrier.

"We are saddened by this tragic incident and our thoughts are with the employee’s family," the statement says.

Residents and fellow mail carriers in the area have started placing flowers and notes at their mailboxes in tribute to the mailman.

Federal authorities have taken over the investigation.

Mayor Tim Keller's Statement

“The men and women who carry our mail day-in and day-out are public servants in every sense of the word. One mailbox at a time, they bring our community closer together. This tragic shooting has shaken our city. We are grieving with the family of the victim, and with the entire postal service family. While we are working to get answers to the many remaining unanswered questions, we know we must, and will continue to, fight against the gun violence that has taken a terrible toll on our community. Fighting crime will remain our top priority. Albuquerque, please take some time in the next few days to personally make sure your local letter carrier knows how much you appreciate them, and give them your love and support.”