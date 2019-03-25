Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified

KOB 4 spoke with Benedict outside of his Albuquerque home. He declined to comment about the case.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Simon Drobik said this is a complex case. He added that the police department is working "hand and hand" with prosecutors with the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office.

Uber did not comment on the investigation.

Prior Charge

Police have investigated Clayton Benedict for wrongdoing in the past. In 2015, Benedict and his ex-wife were charged with Abuse of a Child (Does Not Result in Death or Great Bodily Harm).

The charge was eventually dropped.