Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified

KOB Web Staff
March 25, 2019 06:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police identified the Uber driver who shot and killed a man on I-25 on Saint Patrick's Day.

Officers say Clayton Benedict shot 27-year-old James Porter following an altercation.

Benedict has not been charged with a crime.

KOB 4 spoke with Benedict outside of his Albuquerque home. He declined to comment about the case.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Simon Drobik said this is a complex case. He added that the police department is working "hand and hand" with prosecutors with the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office.

Uber did not comment on the investigation.

Prior Charge

Police have investigated Clayton Benedict for wrongdoing in the past. In 2015, Benedict and his ex-wife were charged with Abuse of a Child (Does Not Result in Death or Great Bodily Harm).

The charge was eventually dropped.  

KOB Web Staff


Updated: March 25, 2019 06:35 PM
Created: March 25, 2019 01:32 PM

