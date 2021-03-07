Police identify Sunport homicide victims | KOB 4
Police identify Sunport homicide victims

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: March 07, 2021 06:36 PM
Created: March 07, 2021 05:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is continuing to investigate multiple homicides after four decomposing bodies were found inside a car at a Sunport parking garage Friday.

Those bodies were positively identified as Matthew Miller, Jennifer Lannon, Jesten Mata, and Randal Apostalon.

Miller, Lannon, and Mata were all reported missing out of Grants in January. APD partnered with Grants Police to investigate the possible connection between the missing victims and the grisly discovery at the Sunport. 

According to Grants Police, Daniel Lemos has been identified as a person of interest in the case. Lemos, a wanted fugitive, is armed and dangerous and goes by the nicknames of “Dog” or “Perro”.


