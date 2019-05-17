Police identify suspect from officer-involved shooting in NE Albuquerque

Police tried to use a pit maneuver to stop Franco's vehicle. They say after the pit maneuver is when a NMSP officer fired his weapon. It's unknown at this time if any occupants were hit.

Shortly after, the officer was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle in the Lomas and Washington intersection.

The NMSP officer involved is one of the 50 officers assigned to the Albuquerque Metro Surge Operation that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently announced.

The car that Franco was driving was found abandoned in an alley near Washington and Mountain.

This is an ongoing investigation. The name of the NMSP officer involved has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about Franco's whereabouts should contact NMSP at (505) 841-9256.