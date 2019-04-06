Police identify suspect from officer-involved shooting in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Police identify suspect from officer-involved shooting in SE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
April 06, 2019 06:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to a criminal complaint, Pedro Escalante was driving a stolen car in southeast Albuquerque. Spike strips were used to stop that vehicle near the intersection of Bell Avenue and Grove Street, causing him to crash into another car.

Police say Escalante then ran from the scene and pointed a gun towards officers before they fired shots. At least one officer shot at Escalante.

Escalante sustained non life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

He claims that he did not know that the car was stolen.

Updated: April 06, 2019 06:16 PM
Created: April 06, 2019 04:32 PM

