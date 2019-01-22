Police identify suspect in Circle K double homicide
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police have released the name and a picture of a man wanted in the double homicide at an Albuquerque Circle K.
James Alex Chavez was seen inside the Circle K, at 2001 Menaul Blvd., on Jan. 14, according to police.
Police believe Chavez left the scene immediately after shooting and killing Jesus Lopez and James Ronquillo.
Chavez is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who knows where he can be located is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 843-STOP.
