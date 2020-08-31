Police identify suspect in deadly shooting outside Central Grill & Coffee House

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - After more than a year and a half, police have named a suspect in the deadly shooting that occurred outside Central Grill and Coffee House in west Downtown.

The suspect, Elijah Amos, had just turned 18 years old when police say he got into a fight over a mountain bike with victim Isaac Candelaria. Amos reportedly shot and killed Candelaria and took off with the bicycle.