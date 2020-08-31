Police identify suspect in deadly shooting outside Central Grill & Coffee House | KOB 4
Police identify suspect in deadly shooting outside Central Grill & Coffee House

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 31, 2020 10:14 PM
Created: August 31, 2020 08:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - After more than a year and a half, police have named a suspect in the deadly shooting that occurred outside Central Grill and Coffee House in west Downtown.

The suspect, Elijah Amos, had just turned 18 years old when police say he got into a fight over a mountain bike with victim Isaac Candelaria. Amos reportedly shot and killed Candelaria and took off with the bicycle.

Police searched the Bosque and nearby neighborhoods for more than 10 hours, but Amos was never found.

About a month later, police said the suspect told his story to someone only identified as a "concerned citizen". Amos told them that he apparently hid in the Bosque for two days, but had been staying at a shelter.

Police identified Amos through his possessions left at the shelter and through a chat he had on Facebook.

A second unidentified "concerned citizen" came forward to police earlier this month and agreed to testify against Amos. 

An arrest warrant for Amos was issued Monday, but it is still not known if he is in custody.


