Police identify suspect in APD officer shooting, seek help identifying second suspect

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 20, 2021 09:38 AM
Created: August 20, 2021 08:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Officers identified the suspected shooter in a Thursday incident that injured four APD officers

According to a criminal complaint obtained by KOB 4, James Ramirez was identified at the scene as the suspected shooter. The handgun used in the shooting was found next to Ramirez in the parking lot. 

Ramirez being charged for the robbery and the officer shooting. He is also being charged with three counts of aggravated battery on a police officer, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, felony posession of a firearm and with resisting a police officer. 

Ramirez was taken to UNM Hospital and listed in stable condition with multiple injuries after being struck by projectiles.

The complaint stated that Ramirez and the other suspect at the scene were also suspects in an armed robbery that led to the shooting. The robbery occurred at around 7 a.m. Thursday.

The four APD officers were shot while trying to apprehend the two suspects who the robbery victim positively identified. 

The second suspect was not identified or apprehended by APD but was described as a shorter, skinny individual wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt over a white T-shirt at the scene. The complaint stated that the suspect was observed as unarmed and was not witnessed as shooting at the officers. 

APD released pictures of a person they are looking for who they identified as possibly being connected to the shooting. The person is described as a male wearing all black with a gray Puma backpack. 

APD has also set up a portal seeking the public's help in gathering evidence and information in the case. 

The four officers' names were released Friday by APD.


