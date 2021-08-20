Police identify suspect in APD officer shooting, seek help identifying second suspect

The complaint stated that Ramirez and the other suspect at the scene were also suspects in an armed robbery that led to the shooting. The robbery occurred at around 7 a.m. Thursday.

The four APD officers were shot while trying to apprehend the two suspects who the robbery victim positively identified.

The second suspect was not identified or apprehended by APD but was described as a shorter, skinny individual wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt over a white T-shirt at the scene. The complaint stated that the suspect was observed as unarmed and was not witnessed as shooting at the officers.

APD released pictures of a person they are looking for who they identified as possibly being connected to the shooting. The person is described as a male wearing all black with a gray Puma backpack.

APD is looking for the person in these photos, possibly connected to yesterday's shooting that injured 4 officers. Described as wearing all black w/gray Puma backpack. If you have any information call @CrimeStoppersNM or 242-COPS. pic.twitter.com/qwaw2ZPFEJ — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) August 20, 2021

APD has also set up a portal seeking the public's help in gathering evidence and information in the case.

The four officers' names were released Friday by APD.