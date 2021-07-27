Police identify two men who died in Albuquerque flooding | KOB 4

The Associated Press
Created: July 27, 2021 12:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque have identified two people who were swept through flood channels during a monsoon storm and died.

The two people are 32-year-old Steven Camp and 31-year-old Alexander Corrie.

Officials said Monday they aren't sure whether the two knew each other or had permanent residences in Albuquerque. A third person, whose body also was recovered last week from flood channels, hasn't been identified.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue spokesman Lt. Tom Ruiz says the three fatalities mark the deadliest single flooding event in Albuquerque, at least in recent memory.

The National Weather Service says western and central New Mexico have the greatest chances of getting heavy rainfall this week.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

