Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash

Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash

KOB Web Staff
March 25, 2019 06:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police confirmed that Angelica Baca, 39, was hit and killed Saturday night in southeast Albuquerque.

Advertisement

Police said Baca was hit by a car that was driving north on Louisiana, near Gibson. That car ended up in an apartment building after hitting Baca.

Police are investigating whether the driver was street racing.

The driver was taken into custody. Three passengers were transported to the hospital.

Kirtland Air Force Base officials confirmed that the four people inside the car are airmen.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: March 25, 2019 06:18 PM
Created: March 25, 2019 06:13 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified
Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified
Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
3 killed in fiery crash near Lordsburg
3 killed in fiery crash near Lordsburg
Video shows moments after possible street racing crash
Video shows moments after possible street racing crash
Former priest accused of rape released from custody
Former priest accused of rape released from custody
Advertisement




Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash
Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash
Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified
Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified
Rockies extend partnership with Isotopes
Rockies extend partnership with Isotopes
Sen. Tom Udall will not seek re-election in 2020
Sen. Tom Udall will not seek re-election in 2020
Construction continues at Albuquerque Sunport
Construction continues at Albuquerque Sunport