Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash
KOB Web Staff
March 25, 2019 06:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police confirmed that Angelica Baca, 39, was hit and killed Saturday night in southeast Albuquerque.
Police said Baca was hit by a car that was driving north on Louisiana, near Gibson. That car ended up in an apartment building after hitting Baca.
Police are investigating whether the driver was street racing.
The driver was taken into custody. Three passengers were transported to the hospital.
Kirtland Air Force Base officials confirmed that the four people inside the car are airmen.
