Police increase DWI patrols
Nathan O'Neal
February 03, 2019 10:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Local and state police are stepping up their patrols looking for drunk drivers this weekend.
A public service announcement released ahead of the big sports weekend by New Mexico State Police said: "tonight will be no different - our focus will be identifying drunk drivers and getting them off the road."
Last year, 108 people died on New Mexico roads in crashes involving alcohol. It's an improvement compared to previous years. However, authorities are hoping to build off that momentum through stepped up efforts, including beefed up patrols across the state for the big football weekend.
Bartender Nick Barnhart served up Sunday suds at Duke City Sports Bar during the biggest football weekend of the year. However, beyond the wings and the beer is a serious message.
"DWIs are not worth it," said Barnhart, who said it's about more than just patrols - it's about preventing bad decisions.
"Early in my career, I did have a female try to leave here with her keys... I had to run out there invite her back in and just give her some water and kind of monitor her until she did get a safe ride," said Barnhart.
He said if you're drinking alcohol; make a plan because it could save a life. That plan could include Lyft, Uber or just getting a ride from a designated driver.
APD made five DWI arrests at checkpoints earlier this weekend. They are continuing their saturation patrols Sunday night.
