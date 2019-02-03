Police increase DWI patrols

Bartender Nick Barnhart served up Sunday suds at Duke City Sports Bar during the biggest football weekend of the year. However, beyond the wings and the beer is a serious message.

"DWIs are not worth it," said Barnhart, who said it's about more than just patrols - it's about preventing bad decisions.

"Early in my career, I did have a female try to leave here with her keys... I had to run out there invite her back in and just give her some water and kind of monitor her until she did get a safe ride," said Barnhart.

He said if you're drinking alcohol; make a plan because it could save a life. That plan could include Lyft, Uber or just getting a ride from a designated driver.

APD made five DWI arrests at checkpoints earlier this weekend. They are continuing their saturation patrols Sunday night.