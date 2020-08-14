Police investigate after man dies at Albuquerque fire station

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 14, 2020 07:41 AM
Created: August 14, 2020 06:26 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman arrived at a fire station in northeast Albuquerque with a man who had been shot. Police said the man died as a result of his injuries and they are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
The Albuquerque Police Department cleared the scene a little after 5 a.m. but they spent hours outside AFR Station #5, near Central and Pennsylvania.
Police said the woman drove the man to the station overnight, and they are still trying to determine where the shooting happened.
Police said there is no suspect information to release at this time.
By KOB 4's count, Albuquerque has had 44 homicides in 2020.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company