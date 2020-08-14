Police investigate after man dies at Albuquerque fire station | KOB 4
Advertisement

Police investigate after man dies at Albuquerque fire station

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 14, 2020 07:41 AM
Created: August 14, 2020 06:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman arrived at a fire station in northeast Albuquerque with a man who had been shot. Police said the man died as a result of his injuries and they are now investigating the incident as a homicide. 

The Albuquerque Police Department cleared the scene a little after 5 a.m. but they spent hours outside AFR Station #5, near Central and Pennsylvania. 

Advertisement

Police said the woman drove the man to the station overnight, and they are still trying to determine where the shooting happened. 

Police said there is no suspect information to release at this time. 

By KOB 4's count, Albuquerque has had 44 homicides in 2020. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police investigate after man dies at Albuquerque fire station
Police investigate after man dies at Albuquerque fire station
New Mexico adds more specific gating criteria for reopening
New Mexico adds more specific gating criteria for reopening
Governor praises New Mexicans for slowing spread of COVID-19, but warns against letting guard down
Governor praises New Mexicans for slowing spread of COVID-19, but warns against letting guard down
Dog recovering after being found with ears cut off on Albuquerque's West Side
Dog recovering after being found with ears cut off on Albuquerque's West Side
At least 2 school districts in NM offering in-person learning
At least 2 school districts in NM offering in-person learning
Advertisement


Police investigate after man dies at Albuquerque fire station
Police investigate after man dies at Albuquerque fire station
Man shot during Oñate protest says he was trying to defuse situation
Man shot during Oñate protest says he was trying to defuse situation
Navajo president: Schools should use online learning in fall
Navajo president: Schools should use online learning in fall
Navajo Nation reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Governor praises New Mexicans for slowing spread of COVID-19, but warns against letting guard down
Governor praises New Mexicans for slowing spread of COVID-19, but warns against letting guard down