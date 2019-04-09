Police investigate child death in northeast Albuquerque | KOB 4
Police investigate child death in northeast Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
April 09, 2019 12:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating the death of a child in northeast Albuquerque Tuesday.

Officers are on scene investigating in the area near San Mateo and Prospect and are likely to be in the area throughout the day.

KOB has a crew on the scene and will bring more information on air and online as new details come in.

Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Marian Camacho


Updated: April 09, 2019 12:19 PM
Created: April 09, 2019 11:20 AM

