Police investigate child death in northeast Albuquerque
April 09, 2019 12:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating the death of a child in northeast Albuquerque Tuesday.
Officers are on scene investigating in the area near San Mateo and Prospect and are likely to be in the area throughout the day.
