Police investigate motorcycle crash at Edith and Osuna

Christina Rodriguez
August 22, 2019 12:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has reopened the intersection of Edith Boulevard and Osuna Road after a crash involving a motorcycle.
Police said the motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
#BreakingNews Officers are currently investigating a fatal crash at Edith Blvd and Osuna Road N.E. in the Valley Area Command. The intersection is closed in all directions. Drivers are urged to avoid the area during the investigation. pic.twitter.com/Wj0Z85GdpV— Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) August 22, 2019
