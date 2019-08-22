Police investigate motorcycle crash at Edith and Osuna | KOB 4
Police investigate motorcycle crash at Edith and Osuna

Christina Rodriguez
August 22, 2019 12:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has reopened the intersection of Edith Boulevard and Osuna Road after a crash involving a motorcycle. 

Police said the motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: August 22, 2019 12:56 PM
Created: August 22, 2019 10:04 AM

