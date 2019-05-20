Albuquerque Police investigate deadly overnight shooting
Marian Camacho
May 20, 2019 06:15 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police are investigating a deadly shooting from overnight.
According to police, officers were called to the area of Central and 98th Street before 2 a.m. Monday. When crews arrived on scene they found a man dead.
There is not currently any information on a suspect, but police are expected to release additional details later Monday.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: May 20, 2019 06:15 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved