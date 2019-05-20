Albuquerque Police investigate deadly overnight shooting | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque Police investigate deadly overnight shooting

Marian Camacho
May 20, 2019 06:15 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police are investigating a deadly shooting from overnight.

Advertisement

According to police, officers were called to the area of Central and 98th Street before 2 a.m. Monday. When crews arrived on scene they found a man dead.

There is not currently any information on a suspect, but police are expected to release additional details later Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: May 20, 2019 06:15 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APS: 8 schools will have extended school year
APS: 8 schools will have extended school year
Two-time Indy 500 champ Al Unser Jr. arrested for OWI
Al Unser Jr. booking mug out of Indiana
Fire crews respond to smoke, flames coming from Albuquerque restaurant
Fire crews respond to smoke, flames coming from Albuquerque restaurant
Albuquerque woman says she fell victim to card skimmers
Albuquerque woman says she fell victim to card skimmers
Albuquerque Police investigate deadly overnight shooting
Albuquerque Police investigate deadly overnight shooting
Advertisement




APS: 8 schools will have extended school year
APS: 8 schools will have extended school year
Fire crews respond to smoke, flames coming from Albuquerque restaurant
Fire crews respond to smoke, flames coming from Albuquerque restaurant
Court hearing for former UNM athletic director delayed
Court hearing for former UNM athletic director delayed
Two-time Indy 500 champ Al Unser Jr. arrested for OWI
Al Unser Jr. booking mug out of Indiana
Albuquerque Police investigate deadly overnight shooting
Albuquerque Police investigate deadly overnight shooting