Woman hit, killed in southeast Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
May 02, 2019 06:38 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in southeast Albuquerque.
It happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Central and San Pablo.
Officers say the pedestrian was taken to UNM Hospital where she passed away from her injuries.
Central was closed for several hours while police investigated. It has since been reopened.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: May 02, 2019 06:38 AM
Created: May 02, 2019 06:15 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved