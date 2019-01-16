Police investigate death of 11-day-old at local detox center | KOB 4
Police investigate death of 11-day-old at local detox center

Marian Camacho
January 16, 2019 12:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Albuquerque Police are investigating the death of an 11-day-old child Wednesday.

Crimes Against Children Detectives are leading the investigation.

According to police, the death happened at a local detox center near Zuni and San Pedro in southeast Albuquerque.

The Medication-Assisted Treatment Center, or MATS, treats clients at no charge to help them detox from alcohol and drugs.

No further information is available at this time. Police say this remains an open and active investigation.

