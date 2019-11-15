Police investigate death of female on Albuquerque's West Side

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 15, 2019 03:32 PM
Created: November 15, 2019 03:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police department is investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque.
A female, whose age has not been released, was found dead in a neighborhood near Ladera and Arroyo Vista Boulevard.
Police have not said how the woman died or whether any arrests were made.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
