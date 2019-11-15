Police investigate death of female on Albuquerque's West Side | KOB 4
Police investigate death of female on Albuquerque's West Side

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 15, 2019 03:32 PM
Created: November 15, 2019 03:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police department is investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque.

A female, whose age has not been released, was found dead in a neighborhood near Ladera and Arroyo Vista Boulevard. 

Police have not said how the woman died or whether any arrests were made. 

This is a developing story. 


