Police investigate double shooting in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 25, 2022 10:05 PM
Created: March 25, 2022 09:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a double shooting in northeast Albuquerque Friday evening.

An APD spokesman said officers responded to a shots fired call at the Maverik gas station at Comanche and Pan American Freeway. Shortly afterward, officers got a call about a shooting victim on the 2700 block of Monroe Street NE.

Police determined the two incidents were related. One person was declared deceased and another victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


