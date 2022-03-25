Police investigate double shooting in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a double shooting in northeast Albuquerque Friday evening.
An APD spokesman said officers responded to a shots fired call at the Maverik gas station at Comanche and Pan American Freeway. Shortly afterward, officers got a call about a shooting victim on the 2700 block of Monroe Street NE.
Police determined the two incidents were related. One person was declared deceased and another victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Information is limited at this time.
