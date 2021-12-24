Police investigate fatal crash in NW Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 24, 2021 08:59 AM
Created: December 24, 2021 08:44 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at Coors and Glenrio Thursday night.
Police said one driver was traveling northbound on Coors, making a left turn to westbound Glenrio. Another vehicle was heading southbound on Coors and collided with the victim's vehicle. The victim received unsurvivable injuries and succumbed to them on scene.
According to APD, speed does appear to be a factor in the crash for the vehicle that was traveling southbound. Police said they are booking Jesus Alonso Ramirez Olivas for vehicular homicide.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story.
