Rio Rancho police investigate fatal crash on 528 | KOB 4
Advertisement

Rio Rancho police investigate fatal crash on 528

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 10, 2019 11:14 AM
Created: December 10, 2019 08:15 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A portion of New Mexico State Road 528 was shut down Tuesday morning as police investigated a fatal crash involving one vehicle.

528 was closed in both directions between Northern and Corrales Road starting at around 4:30 a.m. 

Advertisement

Police advised drivers commuting north or south on 528 to find an alternate route.

 As of 10 a.m., both northbound and southbound lanes were reopened. 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Rio Rancho police investigate fatal crash on 528
Rio Rancho police investigate fatal crash on 528
Mayor Keller speaks on record-breaking homicide count
Mayor Keller speaks on record-breaking homicide count
Man arrested after allegedly committing record-breaking homicide in Albuquerque
Man arrested after allegedly committing record-breaking homicide in Albuquerque
Video shows woman stealing wallets from Albuquerque yoga studio
Video shows woman stealing wallets from Albuquerque yoga studio
Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees
Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees
Advertisement


Man charged with murder of 20-year-old in Santa Fe
Man charged with murder of 20-year-old in Santa Fe
UNM, Davie agree to $825,000 buyout
UNM, Davie agree to $825,000 buyout
UNM released from DOJ agreement to address sexual misconduct on campus
UNM released from DOJ agreement to address sexual misconduct on campus
6 killed in New Jersey gunbattle, including police officer
Law enforcement guards near the scene following a shooting, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Democrats unveil impeachment charges; Trump left 'no choice'
From left House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal and Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Adam Schiff, D-Calif., unveil articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)