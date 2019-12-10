Rio Rancho police investigate fatal crash on 528

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 10, 2019 11:14 AM
Created: December 10, 2019 08:15 AM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A portion of New Mexico State Road 528 was shut down Tuesday morning as police investigated a fatal crash involving one vehicle.
528 was closed in both directions between Northern and Corrales Road starting at around 4:30 a.m.
Police advised drivers commuting north or south on 528 to find an alternate route.
As of 10 a.m., both northbound and southbound lanes were reopened.
528 between Northern and 448 (Corrales Rd) is closed in both directions. Our officers are in the area investigating a serious crash and will likely be there the duration of the morning. Please find an alternate route if you plan to travel north or south on 528 this morning.— RioRancho PD (@RioRanchoPD1) December 10, 2019
