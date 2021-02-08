Police investigate fatal hit and run in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Police investigate fatal hit and run in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 08, 2021 07:04 AM
Created: February 08, 2021 06:28 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash early Monday morning. 

Police said a pedestrian has died from their injuries after a crash at San Pedro and Osuna.

Officers and detectives have determined that this incident is a homicide. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 349 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 349 additional COVID-19 cases
How soon will things go back to normal with the COVID-19 vaccine? Doctor weighs in
How soon will things go back to normal with the COVID-19 vaccine? Doctor weighs in
Neighbors raise concerns over potential location of new APS bus depot
Neighbors raise concerns over potential location of new APS bus depot
Local brewery stays busy on Super Bowl Sunday
Local brewery stays busy on Super Bowl Sunday
Homeless man asks for help finding beloved husky
Homeless man asks for help finding beloved husky