Police investigate fatal hit and run in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 08, 2021 07:04 AM
Created: February 08, 2021 06:28 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash early Monday morning.
Police said a pedestrian has died from their injuries after a crash at San Pedro and Osuna.
Officers and detectives have determined that this incident is a homicide.
Information is limited at this time.
