Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in NW Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 24, 2019 09:11 AM
Created: December 24, 2019 09:10 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened Tuesday morning near 98th and Avalon.
98th has been shut down both northbound and southbound while police investigate. Police advise drivers to seek alternate routes.
