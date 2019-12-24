Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in NW Albuquerque

Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in NW Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 24, 2019 09:11 AM
Created: December 24, 2019 09:10 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened Tuesday morning near 98th and Avalon. 

98th has been shut down both northbound and southbound while police investigate. Police advise drivers to seek alternate routes. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


