Police investigate fatal shooting in SW Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 28, 2019 01:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a home in southwest Albuquerque early Thursday morning.
Officers were dispatched to a house on the 9300 block of Alvera SW, near Sage and 98th Street. A woman had called to say she had found her nephew lying in a pool of blood from an apparent gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, rescue crews pronounced the man dead. Police said there was a gun on the ground next to him.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Tanner Tixier said it was first reported as an accidental shooting, but officers found evidence at the scene that is suspicious. The homicide unit will be handling the investigation.
Authorities have not released information about any possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company