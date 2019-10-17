Police investigate former Miyamura football coach for possible embezzlement | KOB 4
Megan Abundis
October 17, 2019 10:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Miyamura High School head football coach who was caught stealing from his football players earlier this month is now being investigated for possible embezzlement.

John Roanhaus was charged with larceny and burglary but some parents think the extent of his theft involved students in other sports too.

Last spring, the Miyamura track team held a fundraiser for new gear. One parent said her daughter raised almost $500.

"I know my daughter personally raised $400. I know there were two boys on that team who raised over a thousand dollars,” the parent said. “None of the money got returned and no supplies were ordered or given to the kids."

Parents said Roanhaus was in charge of organizing the track fundraiser. After the new gear for the team was never delivered, parents brought their concerns to the school administration and state police.

"Oh I’m pissed,” the parent said. “I mean, these kids go out and fundraise. These kids don't have much.”

State police confirmed they are investigating the track fundraiser. It is unclear how much money was raised by the track team because they did not use booster club for the fundraiser.

Roanhaus will be back in court next month.

Megan Abundis


Created: October 17, 2019 10:25 PM

