Police investigate homicide at Albuquerque motel

Christina Rodriguez
Created: June 14, 2021 08:58 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a homicide at a motel in northeast Albuquerque.
Police said officers were called to a shooting at the Motel 1, on Candelaria near I-25, at 8 a.m. Monday morning.
Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department, said an individual was found on the sidewalk and declared dead.
Homicide detectives are responding to the scene. Information is limited at this time.
According to APD's latest data, this is the 53rd homicide in Albuquerque so far this year.
