Police investigate homicide at park in SE Albuquerque

Updated: August 07, 2020 08:45 AM
Created: August 07, 2020 07:44 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a homicide at a park in southeast Albuquerque.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers went to the park at 2807 Ridgecrest SE in response to a suspicious situation. Officers said they found a man bleeding and not breathing.
The man eventually died of his injuries. A homicide call-out has been initiated.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time.
