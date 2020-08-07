Police investigate homicide at park in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Police investigate homicide at park in SE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 07, 2020 08:45 AM
Created: August 07, 2020 07:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a homicide at a park in southeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers went to the park at 2807 Ridgecrest SE in response to a suspicious situation. Officers said they found a man bleeding and not breathing. 

The man eventually died of his injuries. A homicide call-out has been initiated. 

Police said there is no suspect information at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.


