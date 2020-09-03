Police investigate homicide in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Police investigate homicide in NE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 03, 2020 07:06 AM
Created: September 03, 2020 06:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department found a man dead around 2 a.m. Thursday morning near Menaul and Pennsylvania. 

APD spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of Prospect NE in response to a suspicious situation involving a man face down in a front yard. Upon arrival, they determined the man was dead and "appeared to have suffered an unknown type of trauma." 

A homicide call-out was initiated. Police said there is no suspect information to release at this time and the victim has not been identified yet. 

By KOB 4's count, this is the 54th homicide of 2020.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


