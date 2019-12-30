APD investigating 80th homicide this year

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuqerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque, near Tramway and Copper.
APD spokesman Tanner Tixier said that officers were called to the 13300 block of Oriente Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning after neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, police found a man unconscious and unresponsive in the street.
"The male appeared to have suffered trauma to the head," Tixier wrote in an email release. "Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to the scene and the male was determined to be deceased."
Police say there is no information about any suspects, and the victim's identity has not been confirmed at this time.
The homicide investigation is ongoing.
