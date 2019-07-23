Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque
July 23, 2019 02:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating the death of a man in northeast Albuquerque as a homicide.
According to police, the man was found by a passerby in the road near San Mateo and Marble.
The man was declared dead at the scene by first responders.
Detectives have interviewed a witness to the incident, but no persons of interest have been identified.
