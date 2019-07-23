Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque | KOB 4
Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
July 23, 2019 02:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating the death of a man in northeast Albuquerque as a homicide.

According to police, the man was found by a passerby in the road near San Mateo and Marble.

The man was declared dead at the scene by first responders.

Detectives have interviewed a witness to the incident, but no persons of interest have been identified.

Marian Camacho


Updated: July 23, 2019 02:45 PM
Created: July 23, 2019 06:53 AM

