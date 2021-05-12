Police investigate homicide in northwest Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
May 12, 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives have launched a new investigation after finding someone without a pulse on Albuquerque's West Side.
Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call on the 9500 block of Sun Dancer Drive, near Unser and Paradise, shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesperson, said officers found someone who did not have a pulse and emergency medical personnel determined the person was dead.
Police said they are speaking with a person of interest.
As of Sunday, APD's homicide count was at 42.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
