Police investigate homicide in northwest Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 12, 2021 06:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives have launched a new investigation after finding someone without a pulse on Albuquerque's West Side.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call on the 9500 block of Sun Dancer Drive, near Unser and Paradise, shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesperson, said officers found someone who did not have a pulse and emergency medical personnel determined the person was dead.

Police said they are speaking with a person of interest.

As of Sunday, APD's homicide count was at 42.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


