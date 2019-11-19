Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 19, 2019 07:01 AM
Created: November 19, 2019 06:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque. 

APD spokesman Tanner Tixier said officers were called to the 2100 block of Corte de Loma NW early Tuesday morning in response to a shooting. 

"There is a female victim who is deceased on scene," Tixier wrote in an email release. 

Police said there is no suspect information to release at this time. The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story.


