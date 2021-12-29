Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 29, 2021 08:34 PM
Created: December 29, 2021 08:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque.
Officials said officers were dispatched around 6:48 p.m. to the 2500 block of Los Compadres in reference to a domestic dispute.
Upon arrival, police said they discovered a dead male who appeared to have been shot.
APD said a female is currently being detained.
Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company