Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque

Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 29, 2021 08:34 PM
Created: December 29, 2021 08:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque.

Officials said officers were dispatched around 6:48 p.m. to the 2500 block of Los Compadres in reference to a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, police said they discovered a dead male who appeared to have been shot.

APD said a female is currently being detained.

Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 1,371 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 33 new deaths, 1,371 additional COVID-19 cases
8 cars stolen from Albuquerque auto dealership
8 cars stolen from Albuquerque auto dealership
Over $300 million in unclaimed property available for New Mexicans
Over $300 million in unclaimed property available for New Mexicans
Is your phone 3G? What you need to know to stay connected
Is your phone 3G? What you need to know to stay connected
State health officials to distribute free at-home COVID tests
State health officials to distribute free at-home COVID tests