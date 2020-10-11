Police investigate homicide in southeast Albuquerque

<p>ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. &mdash; APD responded to a homicide near Central Avenue and Adams Street southeast.</p>

<p>When officers arrived they discovered a deceased male subject.</p>

<p>A homicide callout has been initiated.</p>

<p>Police have not released information about a suspect.</p>

<p><iframe allowfullscreen= aria-hidden=false frameborder=0 height=450 src=https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d3265.125704844277!2d-106.5965326847576!3d35.078591780339146!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x87220b107cf742c7%3A0xdff43398371965fc!2sCentral%20Ave%20SE%20%26%20Adams%20St%20SE%2C%20Albuquerque%2C%20NM%2087108!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1602455669194!5m2!1sen!2sus style=border:0; tabindex=0 width=600></iframe></p>