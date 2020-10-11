Police investigate homicide in southeast Albuquerque | KOB 4
Police investigate homicide in southeast Albuquerque

October 11, 2020 05:07 PM
October 11, 2020 04:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD responded to a homicide near Central Avenue and Adams Street southeast.

When officers arrived they discovered a deceased male subject.

A homicide callout has been initiated.

Police have not released information about a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


