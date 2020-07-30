Police investigate homicide in NW Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque at a residence near West Mesa High School.
APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said that officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1000 block of 72nd Street NW shortly before 11:30 a.m.
Police said a caller had found a body. Officers arrived at scene and initiated a homicide call-out.
APD is also investigating a shooting that happened in northwest Albuquerque Thursday morning.
Information is limited at this time.
