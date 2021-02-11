Police investigate homicide in SW Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 11, 2021 07:06 AM
Created: February 11, 2021 06:37 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating another homicide.
Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department were reportedly dispatched to the area of Timothy Ct. and Eucariz in response to a shooting around 2:20 a.m. Thursday morning.
Police said they found a man in the middle of the street who was deceased. A homicide call out was initiated.
APD said there is no suspect information to release at this time and no one is in custody.
Officers are also working on determining if a nearby car crash down the street is related to the homicide.
Police are already investigating two "suspicious" deaths this week and a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
MORE:
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company