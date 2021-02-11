Police investigate homicide in SW Albuquerque | KOB 4

Police investigate homicide in SW Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 11, 2021 07:06 AM
Created: February 11, 2021 06:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating another homicide. 

Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department were reportedly dispatched to the area of Timothy Ct. and Eucariz in response to a shooting around 2:20 a.m. Thursday morning. 

Police said they found a man in the middle of the street who was deceased. A homicide call out was initiated. 

APD said there is no suspect information to release at this time and no one is in custody.

Officers are also working on determining if a nearby car crash down the street is related to the homicide. 

Police are already investigating two "suspicious" deaths this week and a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday morning. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

MORE: 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Isleta Ampitheater begins planning for the return of live concerts
Isleta Ampitheater begins planning for the return of live concerts
Brothers found safe, mother arrested following Amber Alert
Brothers found safe, mother arrested following Amber Alert
Bernalillo County moves into yellow level of restrictions as more counties show COVID-19 improvement
Bernalillo County moves into yellow level of restrictions as more counties show COVID-19 improvement
'Everyone is taking it slow': Local brewery takes its time reopening indoor service
'Everyone is taking it slow': Local brewery takes its time reopening indoor service
New Mexico will no longer require self-quarantine after traveling
New Mexico will no longer require self-quarantine after traveling