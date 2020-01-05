Police investigate homicide near Zuni and Wyoming

Justine Lopez
Updated: January 05, 2020 10:18 PM
Created: January 05, 2020 10:01 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police responded to a shooting near the 9000 block of Zuni southeast Sunday night.
Officers discovered a deceased male subject when they arrived at the scene.
APD has initiated a violent crimes call out.
This is the second homicide police have investigated this year.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company