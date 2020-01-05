Police investigate homicide near Zuni and Wyoming | KOB 4
Police investigate homicide near Zuni and Wyoming

Justine Lopez
Updated: January 05, 2020 10:18 PM
Created: January 05, 2020 10:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police responded to a shooting near the 9000 block of Zuni southeast Sunday night.

Officers discovered a deceased male subject when they arrived at the scene.

APD has initiated a violent crimes call out.

This is the second homicide police have investigated this year.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


